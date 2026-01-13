Helena Moreno sworn in as mayor; Le Petit Theatre presents ‘Blithe Spirit’; the return of the New Orleans marathon

Yesterday, Helena Moreno was inaugurated as the 63rd mayor of New Orleans, and former Vice President Kamala Harris swore her in. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us to break down the event.

Le Petit Theatre is gearing up for a performance of Noel Coward’s supernatural black comedy, ‘Blithe Spirit.’

Le Petit Theatre’s artistic director, A.J. Allegra , and actor/director Ricky Graham join us with more on this production.

In 2026, New Orleans will host its first marathon since 2019. The 26.2-mile race will take runners on a double loop course that finishes in City Park, but it won't be the only event of the weekend. The marathon will be part of the larger Fit Fete, a weekend full of community games and wellness events.

Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans and Company, tells us more about the marathon and the entire Fit Fete weekend.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

