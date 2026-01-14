U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields on foreign policy; economic forecast for the Baton Rouge Metro; preview of the final Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival

Since the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro nearly two weeks ago, the Trump administration has threatened Mexico, Cuba, Brazil, Chile and Iran. The administration is also renewing its push to obtain Greenland against the wishes of fellow NATO nations. Trump appointed Gov. Jeff Landry as special envoy to Greenland to assist with that effort.

To break it down for us, Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington spoke with U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields about current U.S. foreign relations and how Louisiana fits into the broader picture.

Louisiana could benefit from substantial economic growth driven by the carbon capture and sequestration industry, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, which recently released an economic forecast for the capital region. According to the report, carbon capture-related projects could represent more than 90 percent of capital investment and 80 percent of direct jobs in the region. Susan Bourgeois , secretary of Louisiana Economic Development, joins us with the details.

The 20th Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival returns to the capital tonight with four films that tell stories about Jewish communities from around the world. It’s also the final time the festival will be held.

WRKF Report for America Corps member Alex Cox sat down with Ara Rubyan , one of the event’s organizers, to discuss the festival, its history and why the lights will be going down one last time.

