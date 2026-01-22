Trump endorses Sen. Cassidy challenger; 2 cases at Fifth Circuit could have big impacts in Louisiana

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we hear about President Trump’s recent endorsement of Rep. Julie Letlow (R-LA), who is running for Sen. Bill Cassidy’s seat.

Last week, the Supreme Court began to hear oral arguments in Chevron U.S.A. v. Plaquemines Parish. The case could determine the outcome of dozens of lawsuits seeking billions in damages from oil companies that allegedly polluted Louisiana’s coastline. The parish argued that the pollution has contributed to Louisiana’s land loss crisis.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s Alex Lubben has been covering this story. He joins us for more.

A recent ruling by a 3-judge panel of the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals could have a far-reaching effect on songwriters, their intellectual property, and music companies.

Louisiana songwriter Cyril Vetter reclaimed his total ownership of his 1963 hit “Double Shot of My Baby’s Love” when he terminated his contract with Resnik Music Group back in 2022. Copyright laws made it so that he only retained the U.S. rights to the song. But the appeals court ruling struck down that long-time practice.

The attorney who represented Vetter, Tim Kappel, joins us to explain what this ruling means for songwriters.

