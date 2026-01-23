© 2026 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Why immigration officers fell short of arrest goal in La.; Black Masking Indians share how they make their suits

By Alana Schreiber
Published January 23, 2026 at 2:35 PM CST
Mardi Gras Indians gather outside Treme Recreation Community Center, play music, and chant as they wait for the funeral services of Keelian Boyd, or “Big Chief Dump”, to end, April 10, 2021.
Shalina Chatlani


/
Gulf States Newsroom
Mardi Gras Indians gather outside Treme Recreation Community Center, play music, and chant as they wait for the funeral services of Keelian Boyd, or “Big Chief Dump”, to end, April 10, 2021.

 Earlier this month, federal immigration officers left Louisiana in droves and headed to Minneapolis. The abrupt pivot signals a wrapping up of the Louisiana deployment, dubbed “Catahoula Crunch,” that began in December.

Jack Brook has been covering immigration for the Associated Press. He joins us from Minneapolis for more.

Mardi Gras wouldn’t be Mardi Gras without the Black Masking Indians, African American community members who dress in elaborately adorned feather and beaded suits that honor Native American cultural traditions.

Four years ago, two Black Masking Indians launched a podcast of their own to share more about the history of this tradition.

We’re joined by the hosts Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West Black Masking Indians and Big Chief Dewey Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet for more.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
