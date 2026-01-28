© 2026 WWNO
Louisiana Considered

Temporary victory for trans health care in court; civics bee comes to La.; rebuilding an old tailor shop with ties to jazz history

By Adam Vos,
Alana Schreiber
Published January 28, 2026 at 1:38 PM CST
2024 National Civics Bee state finals
Courtesy of Michelle Biggs
2024 National Civics Bee state finals

Earlier this month, an East Baton Rouge Parish judge denied the state of Louisiana’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding gender affirming care. The plaintiffs — five minors and their parents — are challenging a 2023 law banning medical professionals from providing trans health care to minors.

Drew Costley, reporter for Verite News, tells what comes next.

You’ve heard of spelling bees. But did you know that academic ‘bee’ competitions have expanded to include other areas of interest, like history bees, geography bees and science bees?

Now, local chambers of commerce across the U.S. are working to bring civics bees to middle school students nationwide. The St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce is bringing it to Louisiana.

Michelle Biggs, vice president of the St. Tammany Chamber of Commerce, tells us more about the civics bee headed to Louisiana.

Back in 2021, Hurricane Ida caused more than $65 billion worth of damage throughout Louisiana, including the destruction of many century-old buildings in New Orleans. One of those buildings was the old Karnofsky tailor shop on Rampart Street, where Louis Armstrong spent much of his childhood with the Jewish family that lived there.

WWNO’s Alana Schreiber paid a visit to the newly rebuilt structure, where architects from Studio West are working to restore the space and recognize its contributions to jazz history.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

Louisiana Considered
Adam Vos
Adam is responsible for coordinating WRKF's programming and making sure everything you hear on the radio runs smoothly. He is Newscast Editor for the WRKF/WWNO Newsroom. Adam is also the Baton Rouge-based host for Louisiana Considered, our daily regional news program, and is frequently the local voice afternoons on All Things Considered.
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
