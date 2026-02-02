What’s on the docket for Miss., Ala. legislative sessions; local investigative journalist writes debut novel

State legislative sessions are well underway in both Mississippi and Alabama. In Mississippi, education has been a major subject of multiple bills that have passed the House, while in Alabama, immigration and social media are dominating much of the conversation.

The Mississippi Free Press’ Heather Harrison and AL.com ’s Mike Cason join us to break down the sessions.

Good fiction is often not too far removed from reality. Or at least that’s the case for New Orleans author Delaney Nolan. She’s also an investigative journalist, covering topics like heat death, pharmaceutical exploitation and coastal land loss, so she spent years reporting on the very systems of neglect and bureaucratic cruelty that drive her fiction.

Nolan’s first novel, “Happy Bad,” just came out. The Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins sat down with Nolan to discuss the book and how her journalism informs her fiction.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!