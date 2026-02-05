Politics consume D.C. Mardi Gras; blood donations see winter drop; NOMA presents work of Hayward Oubre

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, she tells us what went down at D.C. Mardi Gras and how the election year changed the tone of the event.

As we cocoon and try to keep warm in the winter months, our normal patterns of helping others typically drop off. And blood donations, like other critical needs, become short in supply.

Dr. Tim Peterson, Medical Director of The Blood Center in New Orleans, joins us for more on why it's important to donate during the colder season.

Recently, the New Orleans Museum of Art unveiled its latest exhibit: “ Hayward Oubre: Structural Integrity. ” The exhibit features the sculptures created by Oubre, which he often created out of found objects like wire coat hangers or TV antennas.

For more on this exhibition and what it tells us about American southern art in the 20th century, we’re joined by NOMA’s chief curator, Anne Collins Smith.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show.

And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!