Check Out Louisiana Museums program; how to fact-check news on social media; Abita Springs lawnmower Mardi Gras parade

Last summer, the State Library of Louisiana introduced the Check Out Louisiana Museums program. It grants free admission to a selection of museums in the state for library cardholders.

Six months later, the program has 24 participating library systems and 17 participating museums. And it’s passed a landmark — $100,000 worth in museum passes handed out to library cardholders for free.

Kevin Calbert, communications director for the State Library of Louisiana, joins us for more on the success of the program.

Last month, a video circulated on Instagram that purported to show crumbling pilings under the Atchafalaya Basin bridge– the bridge that carries Interstate 10 between Baton Rouge and Lafayette. But there was one problem — the bridge that was depicted was actually a bridge in Florida and had nothing to do with Louisiana.

As it made its social media rounds, it got plenty of interaction. Most people took the narrator at their word and bemoaned the state’s disintegrating infrastructure. Others — including Governor Jeff Landry — fact-checked it.

Faimon Roberts, columnist for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, joins us for more on the importance of fact-checking news that spreads through social media.

Over the weekend, dozens of lawnmowers in Abita Springs lined up for the Krewe of Push of Mow, the town’s annual lawnmower Mardi Gras parade. The parade generally includes about 55 participants pushing their decorated mowers, and has been parading for more than 20 years.

Tayler Migues, Abita Springs’ town events coordinator, tells us more.

