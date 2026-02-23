ICE sues Orleans Sheriff Hutson; Baton Rouge Black History trail; link between maternal mortality and substance abuse

Last month, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security filed a federal lawsuit against Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson. The suit alleges her office is refusing to provide U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement with information regarding immigrants in the parish jail. Bobbi-Jeanne Misick has been reporting this story for Verite News. She joins us with the latest.

Last week, a new rideable Black History Trail system opened in Baton Rouge. The trail discusses Baton Rouge’s pivotal role in shaping strategies used in the national Civil Rights Movement.

Morgan Udoh, Director of Public Art for the Walls Project, one of the organizations collaborating on the initiative, joins us with more.

The Louisiana Department of Health has launched a new program that focuses on reducing maternal deaths linked to substance abuse. The initiative is called Project M.O.M. , where mom stands for maternal overdose mortality.

Director of the program, Carrie Templeton, joins us with more.

