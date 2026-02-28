Retired police officer finds biological father is locked up in Angola and works to get him out

It’s the end of the week and time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She tells us about President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Rep. Julia Letlow (R-LA) in her challenge for Bill Cassidy’s Senate seat.

When you’re approaching your 50s, most people don’t expect to learn about a life-changing family secret. But that was the case for Texas police sergeant and bomb squad commander Brad Ewell. At 48, he discovered he was adopted. Not only that, but he learned that his biological father was locked up at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, notoriously known as Angola Prison, serving life without parole for a murder he committed in 1972.

Ewell and his “pop,” Jimmie Graves, join us to share how they connected after 50 years apart, and fought for Graves’ freedom.

