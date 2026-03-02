Lawsuit challenges abortion pills; new system to track synthetic opioids; exhibit on late Gov. Kathleen Blanco

Reproductive health is back in federal court. Louisiana lawyers are trying to persuade a federal judge to issue a preliminary injunction against an FDA rule that allows abortion medication to be prescribed through telemedicine and sent through the mail. This is just the latest step in the anti-abortion campaign working to make abortion pills more difficult to access.

Mother Jones reporter Nina Martin joins us with the latest.

An LSU professor has developed a new method to track synthetic opioids through wastewater. He developed the system alongside an undergraduate and a graduate student.

Bikram Subedi, assistant professor of environmental sciences at LSU, tells us more about this process.

The Bayou Teche Museum in New Iberia has opened a new exhibit celebrating the life and career of Louisiana’s first and only female governor, Kathleen Blanco.

Blanco, a democrat, was Louisiana’s 54th governor and served from 2004 to 2008. She led the state through the devastation caused by two hurricanes less than a month apart — Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.

Museum curator Misty Pride tells us more about Blanco’s career and what viewers can find inside.

