Louisiana Considered

New Orleans Entrepreneurs Week; Marigny Opera Ballet continues season; ongoing cleanup from January storms

By Diane Mack,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:58 PM CST
Community members receive hot meals at the Oxford Community Market on Feb. 3. That Tuesday would have been OXCM's first farmers' market of the 2026 season, but it became a place for the community to additionally get a warm meal and other resources.
Photo courtesy of Betsy Chapman
Community members receive hot meals at the Oxford Community Market on Feb. 3. That Tuesday would have been OXCM's first farmers' market of the 2026 season, but it became a place for the community to additionally get a warm meal and other resources.

New Orleans Entrepreneur Week is back. More than 100 summit sessions, 12 city-wide events and numerous workshops, pitch competitions and founder stories geared towards promoting business ventures will take place March 9-14.

Sam McCabe, director for the Center of Entrepreneurship and Community Development at Loyola University of New Orleans, gives us the details.

The Marigny Opera Ballet continues its season with two premieres celebrating Louisiana culture and traditions. The two newly commissioned works, “Homecoming” and “Un Autre Soir…Another Evening,” will be accompanied by music composed and performed live by indie group Sweet Crude.

Marigny Opera Ballet executive director Dave Hurlbert and choreographers Shane Urton and Amalia Najera tell us more.

A brutal winter storm dealt some heavy blows to the South in January, when ice, sleet and freezing rain swept across the region.

Across the Gulf States, thousands were left without power, with hundreds of outages persisting in northern Mississippi.

While government services are still moving to reach people, communities are working together to recover. Elise Gregg of the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting tells us more.

Diane Mack
"This is NPR's Morning Edition, at 89.9 WWNO. Good Morning, I'm Diane Mack."
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
