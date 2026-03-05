© 2026 WWNO
Diane Mack's last day is March 20: send her a message of appreciation HERE or by calling/texting 504-302-3889!
Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

La. Lege session preview; New Iberia book fest; Baton Rouge’s Brenna Huckaby aims to defend Paralympic gold

By Alana Schreiber
Published March 5, 2026 at 1:55 PM CST
Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby clutches bronze medal for snowboard cross at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing. She would go on to win a gold medal in banked slalom days later.
Courtesy of Brenna Huckaby
Snowboarder Brenna Huckaby clutches bronze medal for snowboard cross at the 2022 Paralympics in Beijing. She would go on to win a gold medal in banked slalom days later.

The Louisiana legislative session is just around the corner, and conversations on the state budget are set to dominate. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace joins us for a preview.

The Tulane Book Fest is just around the corner. If you attend and decide you’d like more author discussions, writing contests and book sales, you might want to check out the Books Along the Teche Literary Festival in April. The 10th annual fest takes place in New Iberia, and will include a variety of discussion topics, like Creole trail riders, the history of swamp pop and the process of playwriting.

Deb Lindsey, co-chair of the festival, joins us to give the details.

The 2026 Paralympics officially kick off tomorrow with the Opening Ceremonies. More than 600 athletes from over 50 countries will compete in sports like sled hockey, para skiing and wheelchair curling.

Among the competitors is Baton Rouge’s own Brenna Huckaby. The para snowboarder is a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion.Back in 2022, Huckaby joined us to discuss her latest win, her journey in the sport, and how she hopes to represent both the disability community and Louisiana winter athletes. Today, we’ll give that conversation another listen.
___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
