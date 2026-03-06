© 2026 WWNO
Louisiana Considered
New Orleans may abandon recycling initiative; artificial reefs in Alabama help to restore sea habitats

By Alana Schreiber
Published March 6, 2026 at 1:55 PM CST
Workers clean out bycatch from nets on a dock in Koh Sdach, an island in Cambodia’s Koh Kong province. Illegal fishing threatens traditional fishing villages and marine ecosystems in Cambodia. Artificial reefs are being used to fight back.
Eung Sea
A New Orleans initiative to increase citywide recycling is under threat. This is despite the fact that the city has more than 5 million dollars worth of support from the EPA and a national nonprofit to support this program.

Reporter for Verite News, Katie Jane Fernelius, tells us more.

Sea habitats are vanishing in the Gulf due to overfishing. Now, there’s a potential human-made solution for this human-made problem: artificial reefs.

In the first part of the latest episode of Sea Change, we learn how artificial reefs are helping to provide a new habitat for sea life in Alabama. And next week, we’ll learn about a similar initiative being deployed in Cambodia.

___

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
