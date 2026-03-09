LSU women’s basketball March Madness preview; restoration of Bird Island; What will MS do with opioid funds

The LSU women’s basketball team has wrapped up the regular season and is headed to March Madness. The team last won the tournament in 2023. In 2024 and 2025, they lost in the Elite 8 round.

Reed Darcey covers LSU women’s basketball for The Baton Rouge Advocate. He joins us for more on the team’s regular season and how they’re shaping up for the big dance.

Louisiana’s state bird, the Brown Pelican, is among a variety of colonial waterbird species benefiting from the recently completed restoration of a small island off Louisiana’s coast.

The Terrebonne Houma Navigation Canal Bird Island is a major nesting area that was shrinking due to erosion. Then, the Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority stepped in to restore the land.

Renee Bennett, project manager at the CPRA, joins us for more.

This year, Mississippi’s legislature will decide how to spend millions of dollars meant to be used to fight the opioid epidemic.

But as the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, so far, the state has largely not invested in programs that support addiction recovery.

