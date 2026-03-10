Why NOLA jail continually exceeded capacity in 2025; 2 upcoming theater performances with themes of social justice

Throughout 2025, the population at the Orleans Justice Center continuously exceeded capacity. This came even as violent crime rates and the New Orleans population continued to decline.

Ashley Cusick reported this story for Verite News. She joins us with the latest

This Women’s History Month, “Two Elizas,” a poignant solo theatre piece, returns to the Hermann Grima House. Playwright, actress, and Tulane associate theatre professor Jenny Marcein presents a true story of motherhood, loss and resilience, drawn from her family’s history. The play is also a tribute to her great-aunt’s landmark 1847 U.S. Supreme Court case, Barry v. Mercein, which secured a woman’s right to retain custody of her child.

Jenny Mercein joins us with the details.

"Two Elizas" featuring playwright and actress Jenny Mercein in her solo performance with cellist Amanda Duffin.

Artivism Dance Theatre is a New Orleans nonprofit that combines movement and social justice. In classes, workshops and recitals, students explore how to communicate social issues, spark dialogue and foster understanding through movement. From March 14-15, Artivism will present a show called “Off-The-Cuff.”

Sophia Rabinovitz, owner and creative director of Artivism Dance Theatre, tells us more.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

