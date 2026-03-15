Gov. Landry’s priorities for legislative session; how Black Masking Indians are gearing up for Super Sunday

It’s the end of the week, and time to catch up on politics. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace discusses Gov. Landry’s priorities for the state legislative session.

Last month on Louisiana Considered, we brought you Voices of the Culture, a podcast hosted by two Black Masking Indians who shared their preparations for Mardi Gras day.

Today, we’ll bring you the latest episode. Spy boy Horace Anderson , of the Creole Wild West, and Big Chief Dowee Robair , of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet, review their Fat Tuesdays, share the history behind Super Sunday and tell you where to catch them on St. Joseph’s Day.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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