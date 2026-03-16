Crawfish worker shortage; doc series on Louisiana HBCUs; LSU symposium on AI in business

It’s March in Louisiana, and that means one thing: crawfish season. This year, the industry is facing major labor shortages due to federal immigration caps. This is despite the fact that most seasonal crawfish workers are typically authorized to work temporarily in the U.S.

Avery White and Sheridan White reported this story for the LSU Manship School News Service. They join us for more.

A new series of short films produced by Louisiana Public Broadcasting, in partnership with the HBCU Week NOW project, explores the impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities across Louisiana.

“Louisiana's HBCUs: An American Legacy” delves into their impact in athletics, education, civil rights and culture.

LPB Digital Media Director Donald “D Ray” Washington tells us more about this series.

The quickly evolving landscape of artificial intelligence is poised to transform almost every industry we know — a prospect that breeds excitement for some, but fear and concern for others.

An upcoming event hosted by the LSU Ourso College of Business, the “AI in Action Symposium," brings together expert voices at the heart of the AI revolution to explore how they have successfully navigated implementing AI in the workplace.

Andrew Schwartz, professor at LSU’s Business College, tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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