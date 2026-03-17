Nous Foundation to launch archival initiative; Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre preview; impacts of SWLA LNG terminals

The Nous Foundation is a New Orleans-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting Louisiana’s French, Creole and Indigenous cultures and languages. Recently, the organization received a $100,000 grant to launch an archival initiative.

Scott Tilton, co-founder of the Nous Foundation, and Dr. Kim Vaz-Deville, leading scholar of African American ceremonial culture in Louisiana, tell us how the grant will allow them to further their research.

The Summer Lyric Theatre at Tulane University is gearing up for its 59th season. This year, they’ll present three musicals: “Chicago,” “La Cage aux Follies” and “A Little Night Music.”

Artistic director C. Leonard Raybon joins us with the details.

In the southwestern corner of Louisiana, a massive buildout of liquefied natural gas export terminals is underway. The industry says it’s creating jobs and strengthening America’s energy dominance.

But as the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, the multibillion-dollar industry has reshaped the landscape, the economy and the daily lives of the people who have lived here for generations.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Diane Mack. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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