Proposal to name bridge after Trump; breaking down the water main breaks; Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Fest returns

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times Picayune/The Advocate, for our week in politics. Today, she tells us about a legislative proposal to name a Louisiana bridge after President Donald Trump, and breaks down Mayor Moreno’s latest challenges.

In the last few weeks, New Orleans has seen multiple water main breaks, with water spewing from the ground, swallowing land and blocking off streets.

But it’s not limited to New Orleans. Shreveport endured a 42-inch water main burst earlier this month that closed schools and businesses, and endangered fire protection. Then there are the state’s rural water systems in places like Tallulah, Killian or Monterey that are struggling.

Robert Collins is a Dillard professor whom we often turn to for political analysis, but he has also studied municipal water systems worldwide. He joins us to discuss how these water systems need new investments in infrastructure totaling $100 million.

This weekend, the Danny Barker Banjo and Guitar Festival returns to New Orleans. Events will be centered at the New Orleans Jazz Museum with a series of concerts around the city.

To learn more, we’re joined by festival organizer and guitarist Detroit Brooks, banjoist Sava Venet, and producer of the festival's 2nd annual golf tournament, Glennon Bazzle.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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