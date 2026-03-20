Morning Edition’s Diane Mack reflects on radio career; Louisiana’s first integrated high school sports game

She’s been a part of thousands of listener’s mornings for more than three and a half decades. And now, Morning Edition host Diane Mack has decided to retire.

Diane joins us to reflect on her life and career. She tells us how she first discovered NPR, offers advice to the next Morning Edition host and shares her most memorable moments on air.

It’s March Madness! The time of year when 68 men’s teams and 68 women’s teams compete to be the NCAA basketball champions.In honor of basketball fever, we’re going to look back at the history of the sport in our state. In 1965, high school sports in New Orleans were still segregated. But a secret game played between Jesuit and St. Augustine changed everything.

Laine Kaplan-Levinson recorded this story for the Tripod podcast. Today, we’ll give it a second listen.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

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