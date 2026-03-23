Why curbside recycling may end in NOLA; new middle-grade novel explores coastal themes and Cajun heritage

Curbside recycling in New Orleans may soon disappear. Mayor Helena Moreno floated the possibility of eliminating it as a potential cost-saving measure to help deal with a massive budget deficit. This is despite the fact that New Orleans was poised to participate in a universal recycling initiative, which would have been fully funded.

Katie Jane Fernelius has been reporting this story for Verite News. She joins us with more.

Louisiana author Rachel Marsh is coming out with her second middle grade novel. Titled, “Grandpere’s Ghost Swamp,” the story follows a 12-year-old girl who explores the bayou as a way to reconnect with her Cajun roots. The novel also focuses on coastal restoration, which continues to be a major issue in the state.

Marsh tells us now more about her novel, and reconnecting to her Cajun heritage through her writing.

The Gulf South has some of the strictest laws when it comes to losing one’s right to vote and getting that right back. Some Mississippi lawmakers have been trying to change that for several years now in the state, but measures continue to fall through.

The Gulf States Newsroom’s Elise Gregg takes a look at how that affects Mississippians and what could be next.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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