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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Latest in Republican Senate primary; Tulane professor on war with Iran; how tax breaks incentivize tech giants to build in LA

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:58 PM CDT
A 706 road near Richland Parish, Louisiana
Wikimedia Commons
A 706 road near Richland Parish, Louisiana

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on the week in politics with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for Times Picayune/The Advocate. Today, she discusses the latest in the Republican Senate primary and why there will likely be no debate between candidates.

It’s been nearly a month since the United States and Israel launched a war with Iran, beginning with 900 strikes in just 12 hours and the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This war comes despite President Donald Trump’s assurance to disengage from armed conflicts in the Middle East.

What’s unknown still is how long this war might go on, how many will lose their lives and what it will take to end it.

Andrew Leber, assistant professor at Tulane University’s Department of Political Science and the Middle East and North Africa Studies Program, tells us more about the war and what he thinks it will take for it to end.

Many Louisianans are aware of the multi-billion-dollar Meta AI data center underway in Richland Parish. The facility is said to be one of Meta’s largest ever constructed.

But it’s not the only data center coming to the region – and massive tax breaks could give tech giants reason to keep building more.

Sam Karlin has been covering this for The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. He joins us today for more.
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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "All Things Considered" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber