Why controversial prosecutor may soon become Caddo Parish judge; history of WRBH, reading radio for the blind

Louisiana prosecutor Hugo Holland has had a long and controversial career. He’s been accused of withholding evidence in death row cases, falsifying paperwork and racism. But that hasn’t stopped him from campaigning for a judge position in Caddo Parish. And according to recent reports, he’s the front runner.

Richard Webster has been covering this story for Verite News and Pro Publica. He joins us today with more.

Back in the 1970s, blind mathematician Robert McClean wanted more vision impaired people to have access to news and information. So he leased some airtime from WWNO, and began reading local newspapers over the radio. Years later, he purchased his own radio signal and established the first full-time reading radio station in the United States: WRBH.

Years later WRBH is still operating, providing book and newspaper readings for blind audiences everywhere.

Program Director at WRBH Del Agnew joins us with more on the history of the station and upcoming events.

The East Baton Rouge Public Defender has had an uncertain year in funding. They began the year taking a large cut from the parish’s 2026 budget. But the Metro Council recently allocated them $500,000.

WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox has more on the state of the office’s funding.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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