Two bird stories, one show: how to help migrating species on their journeys north; bird poop trial divides Harahan

We’re in the beginning of spring bird migration here on the Gulf Coast, which means warblers, vireos, orioles and thrushes coming through as they make their way up North. Around two billion birds make landfall along our coast from March to May after crossing the Gulf of Mexico. But even after the high-stakes crossing of open water, their next leg of the journey is no less perilous.

In this episode of Sea Change, Celia Llopis-Jepsen, host of Up From Dust, tells us a story about a phenomenon threatening birds on their long flights, and we learn how we can all do our part to help them on their journeys.

And while we’re on the subject, a bird poop trial has officially begun. Neighbors in the city of Harahan have been arguing over the spread and impact of bird feces since 2023. And now, the legal system is involved. Lara Nicholson has been covering this story for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate, and joins us for more.

Among the bills that advanced in the Louisiana legislature this week is one that will add a citizenship marker on state IDs and driver’s licenses. Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington has been following this legislation and joins us with the latest.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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