Senate primary update; flood protection agency expands police force; a look inside Tulane’s massive fish collection

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the upcoming Republican Senate primary, where incumbent Bill Cassidy faces challenges from Rep. Julia Letlow and State Treasurer John Fleming.

The Southeast Flood Protection Authority-East is tasked with maintaining and operating the levee system that protects most of New Orleans. But the board has faced turmoil over the past year and a half, ever since a law came into effect that allowed Gov. Jeff Landry to pick its president.

One of the goals of the governor and his allies has been to boost the levee board’s police force. Now, after the latest budget approval, the levee board is spending a quarter of its budget on the police.

The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s environmental reporter Alex Lubben has been following the changes at the levee board. He joins us with the latest.

The world’s largest collection of preserved fish belongs to Tulane University, and they're housed in World War II-era bunkers just outside New Orleans.

So what are they doing there? And what are they teaching the researchers?

Brian Sidlauskas, director of Tulane Biodiversity Research Institute, joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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