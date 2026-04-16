House bills pin state against NOLA; suspected causes of Shreveport earthquakes; Autism Awareness Month in La.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up with Stephanie Grace, editorial director and columnist for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate. Today we discuss a series of bills at the legislature that seem to pin New Orleans against the rest of the state.

According to earthquakelist.org , an area southeast of Shreveport, Louisiana has had over two dozen earthquakes since the beginning of this year. They range in strength from 2.1 in magnitude to the big shake just over a month ago that registered 4.9 on the Richter scale.

Now locals are wondering if oil and gas drilling is to blame.

Karen Luttrell, professor in the Geology and Geophysics department at LSU, tells us more about the causes and consequences of the quakes.

April is National Autism Awareness Month. New Orleans is hosting events and ongoing programs that not only promote acceptance, but also pride in neurodiversity.

Executive director of the Autism Society of Greater New Orleans,

Claire Tibbets, joins us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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