Outside influence on LSU student elections; addiction treatment at LSU Health; history of crawfish in Louisiana

In recent years, a group called The Campus Victory Project — backed by the conservative organization Turning Point USA — has turned its eyes to student life at universities. At LSU, students are claiming that this group is influencing student government elections.

Now, LSU students are putting forward a measure that would change how people off-campus could get involved in student politics.

WRKF Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us with the latest.

Opioid use disorder (OUD) and stimulant use disorder (SUD) are leading causes of preventable death in Louisiana and across the country. But now, LSU Health is taking part in a national collaborative to help address how the treatment of substance use disorders is researched and pursued.

Marcus Bachhuber, clinical associate professor at LSU School of Medicine and co-founder of the Integrated Health Clinic at LSU Health, joins us with more.

We’re in the midst of crawfish season, but have you ever wondered how the crustacean became so popular in Louisiana?

Sam Irwin is the author of the book, “Louisiana Crawfish: A Succulent History of the Cajun Crustacean.” He’s giving a talk on the subject at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library on Saturday (April 24).

He joins us for more on the history of the crawfish in our region.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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