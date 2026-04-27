Voices of the Culture: Black Masking Indians on where to catch them at Jazz Fest and starting next year’s suits

Jazz Fest signals the end of parade season for Black Masking Indians – the last time they’ll wear the feather and beaded suits they worked on all year.

Today, we bring you the latest episode of Voices of the Culture, a podcast hosted by two Black Masking Indians. Spyboy Horace Anderson of the Creole Wild West and Big Chief Dowee Robair of the 9th Ward Black Hatchet discuss the winding down of their season, where to catch them parading during Jazz Fest and how they’re getting started on next year’s suits.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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