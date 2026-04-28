New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno’s first 100 day; ACLU weighs in on state legislative session

New Orleans mayor Helena Moreno recently marked 100 days since taking office. So far, she’s dealt with infrastructure projects, water main breaks, new development plans and an ongoing budget crisis.

The Times-Picayune editorial director and columnist Stephanie Grace spoke with Moreno about her first 100 days and her priorities going forward.

The current legislative session in Louisiana is set to wrap up at the beginning of June. As lawmakers debate a wide range of proposals, civil liberties groups are tracking what they say could have major impacts on human rights, criminal justice and public accountability.

Executive director of the ACLU of Louisiana, Alanah Odoms, tells us where the organization stands on various bills.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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