Breaking down ballot amendments; SCOTUS invalidates state voting map; Robin Barnes on Jazz Fest Sunday performance

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/The Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. She breaks down the constitutional amendments Louisiana voters will soon weigh in on, including a new school district in St. George, permanent teacher raises and changing the retirement age for judges.

The United States Supreme Court has invalidated Louisiana’s election map that created a second, majority-Black district. The ruling comes just days before statewide primary elections for the U.S. House, and early voting has already begun.

Mark Ballard, reporter for the Times Picayune/The Advocate, breaks down the decision and how this weakens the Voting Rights Act.

New Orleans singer Robin Barnes is gearing up for a big weekend. She’s releasing a new album on Friday and closing down Jazz Fest on Sunday. The songbird of New Orleans joins us for more on her upcoming performance.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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