Postponed Louisiana elections; UMC nurses on strike; NOLA artist Willie Birch’s traveling exhibit

After last week’s historic ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that Louisiana's congressional map is unconstitutional, Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency to postpone the U.S. House of Representatives race in the state.

Capitol Access Reporter Brooke Thorington joins us with the latest.

Nurses at University Medical Center (UMC) New Orleans are wrapping up a five-day strike. This is the sixth time over the last 18 months that nurses have walked out over ongoing contract negotiations. Terry Mogilles, a registered nurse at UMC’s orthopedic clinic, and Hailey Dupré, a registered nurse in endoscopy at UMC, discuss their demands and why they believe patient care is currently at risk.

New Orleans-based artist, culture bearer and community organizer Willie Birch is hitting the road with a new traveling art exhibit. Dubbed “ Willie Birch: Stories to Tell, ” the exhibit features six decades of paintings, sculptures and installations. The tour begins today, May 5, in partnership with the American Federation for the Arts.

Willie Birch joins us for more on his career and how he was impacted by New Orleans’ social justice movements.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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