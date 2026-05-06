SCOTUS issues stay on medication abortion ruling; Louisiana population trends; Motown legend Martha Reeves comes to New Orleans

Last Friday, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a ruling from the FDA that allowed the medication abortion drug mifepristone to be sent to patients without an in-person visit to a healthcare provider. Shortly after, the Supreme Court issued a temporary stay, allowing the drug to continue to be distributed for a short period of time.

Kelcie Moseley-Morris has been covering this story for the Louisiana Illuminator and Stateline. She joins us with the latest.

According to new population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau, New Orleans and the surrounding communities are continuing to decline in population. Since 2020, the 7-parish metro area has decreased by more than 36,000 residents. In the meantime, the Baton Rouge area has seen a slight uptick in residents.

Allison Plyer, chief demographer at the Data Center and former chair of the U.S. Census Bureau’s Scientific Advisory Committee, joins us with more.

Martha Reeves , the legendary Motown voice, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and lead singer of Martha and the Vandellas, is coming to New Orleans. The singer known for the hit songs “Dancing in the Street” and “Heatwave” will headline a one–night event at the New Orleans Jazz and Blues Market tonight (May 6).

Dubbed, “Come and Get These Memories,” the event will feature Reeves discussing behind-the-scenes stories about some of the most iconic musicians and songs in Motown history.

Martha Reeves joined Louisiana Considered’s managing producer — and longtime fan — Alana Schreiber with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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