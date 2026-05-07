Latest on LA elections; program to help adult survivors of child abuse; the story of Saint Malo, 1st Filipino settlement in US

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. Today, we discuss the latest in the postponed elections, as well as the ongoing court battle over the elimination of Calvin Duncan’s office as clerk of the Orleans Criminal District Court.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says that one in four girls and one in 20 boys experience sexual abuse. About 90% of those instances of abuse are perpetrated by someone known and trusted by the child or the child’s family members. But what happens to them when they become adults?

Silence Broken is a New Orleans-based non-profit that serves adult survivors of child sexual abuse. Director Dr. Mary Brown and Claudia Barker, a survivor of abuse, join us with more.

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, so we wanted to take the time to look back on Asian history in Louisiana.

In the mid-18th century, new immigrants established the first Filipino settlement in the United States. Saint Malo was a small fishing village in St. Bernard Parish until its destruction in a 1915 hurricane. Kirby Araullo, Filipino historian, culture bearer and content creator, tells us more about the history and impact of this settlement.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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