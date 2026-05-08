Legal experts weigh in on precedent for suspending elections; remembering longtime NOLA theater critic, David Cuthbert

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Louisiana’s congressional election map is unconstitutional. Governor Jeff Landry quickly responded with an emergency declaration to suspend the ongoing congressional primary election. While the state argues it now has to redraw the maps before the election can move forward, some legal experts are asking whether it’s right to suspend an election when some voters have already cast absentee ballots.

Dane Ciolino, professor at Loyola New Orleans College of Law, and Peter Robins-Brown, executive director of Louisiana Progress, spoke with WRKF’s Adam Vos for more.

Longtime Times-Picayune theater critic and entertainment writer David Cuthbert passed away one week ago. For 43 years, he was at the front of showbiz information and profiled legends in the industry. From copy boy to editor of the paper’s TV Focus, his writings showcased his thirst for entertainment news and his love of New Orleans theatre. He was 79.

Just over a year ago, Cuthbert joined WWNO’s Bob Pavlovich around the time of Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary. He discussed the time SNL came for Mardi Gras, the ill-fated show and his experience interviewing original cast members.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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