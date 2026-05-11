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Louisiana Considered

New podcast on the history, failings and future of FEMA; Baton Rouge composer makes musical tribute to Muhammad Ali

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 11, 2026 at 2:49 PM CDT
Baker, LA, September 29, 2005 -- A workman walks across the end of a section of a temporary housing site, which has more than 400 of the 550 travel trailers to be placed here now in place. This FEMA travel trailer park, one of several to be built at selected locations, will house individuals and families left homeless by Hurricane Katrina.
Win Henderson
/
FEMA
Baker, LA, September 29, 2005 -- A workman walks across the end of a section of a temporary housing site, which has more than 400 of the 550 travel trailers to be placed here now in place. This FEMA travel trailer park, one of several to be built at selected locations, will house individuals and families left homeless by Hurricane Katrina.

A new podcast from WNYC’s “On The Media” seeks to tell the story of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “American Emergency: The Movement to Kill FEMA,” is a four-part series that chronicles the agency from its founding to its current uncertain status in the Trump Administration. The second episode takes a deep dive into the failings of FEMA during Hurricane Katrina.

Micah Loewinger, reporter and host of the series, joins with the details.

The story of boxing great Muhammed Ali takes musical form in a new album from Baton Rouge-based composer and guitarist D.J. Sparr. The album “The Tao of Muhammad Ali” is based on a podcast by writer Davis Miller that explores his friendship with the champ and how Ali — even through his later years battling Parkinson’s disease — was an inspiration and role model.

Sparr joins us with more on the musical tribute.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber