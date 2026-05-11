New podcast on the history, failings and future of FEMA; Baton Rouge composer makes musical tribute to Muhammad Ali

A new podcast from WNYC’s “On The Media” seeks to tell the story of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). “American Emergency: The Movement to Kill FEMA,” is a four-part series that chronicles the agency from its founding to its current uncertain status in the Trump Administration. The second episode takes a deep dive into the failings of FEMA during Hurricane Katrina.

Micah Loewinger , reporter and host of the series, joins with the details.

The story of boxing great Muhammed Ali takes musical form in a new album from Baton Rouge-based composer and guitarist D.J. Sparr. The album “The Tao of Muhammad Ali” is based on a podcast by writer Davis Miller that explores his friendship with the champ and how Ali — even through his later years battling Parkinson’s disease — was an inspiration and role model.

Sparr joins us with more on the musical tribute.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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