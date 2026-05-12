Tulane study suggests New Orleans will need to be relocated; What’s on deck at NOLA Shakespeare Fest

A new study from researchers at Tulane University is delivering a stark message about the future of coastal Louisiana: New Orleans is not forever.

The study warns that rising seas, sinking land and ongoing coastal erosion mean the question is no longer if the coastline will move inland, but how we prepare for the inevitable reality that our region will be taken over by the Gulf of Mexico.

Torbjörn Törnqvist, geology professor at Tulane and lead author of the study, joins us for more on the findings and the logistics of relocating an entire city.

This month, one of William Shakespeare’s most powerful and haunting tragedies takes the stage in New Orleans. “King Lear” — a story of power, family, betrayal and madness — will come to life at the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane University.

Jana Mestecky, director of the production, and John Neisler, the actor who plays King Lear, tell us more about adapting the work with a fast-paced style and ensemble cast.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!