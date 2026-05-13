Will St. George get its own school district?; better working conditions for parents; getting involved with Make-A-Wish Louisiana

This Saturday, Louisiana voters will weigh in on whether to let the new city of St. George form its own school district. To do that, they have to amend the state’s constitution.

The Baton Rouge breakaway suburb has been trying to start its own school system for more than a decade. WRKF’s Report for America corps member Alex Cox joins us with more.

The Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives and the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children have partnered to bring a recognition called “The Best Place for Working Parents” to Louisiana. The recognition acknowledges employers who self-assess to gauge how friendly their workplace is for workers with children.

Taylor Henry , executive director of the Louisiana Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, tells us more about improving working conditions for parents.

Since the Make-A-Wish Organization was first founded, it’s helped grant more than 12,000 wishes to children in Louisiana. In 2025, it granted 650 wishes across the Gulf Coast region, the highest total in the organization’s history.

May is a busy month for the Make-A-Wish Texas, Gulf Coast and Louisiana Chapter. After World Wish Month and World Wish Day, the organization has many local events hoping to raise money to support the mission.

Wish Kid, Abron Fyre, his mother Misty Frye, and the organization’s director of development, Tommy Fonseca, join us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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