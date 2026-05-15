Nicholas Lemann’s new book is part memoir, part research into New Orleans Jewish history

Nicholas Lemann, author, longtime New Yorker writer and professor at Columbia University, is out with a new book, “Returning: A Search for Home Across the Centuries.” The book serves as both a memoir of his own reform Jewish childhood in New Orleans and a wider examination of Jewish assimilation in the American South.

His New Yorker article, "A Childhood in Jewish New Orleans, " a preview of the book, was released earlier this year.

Nicholas Lemann joins us with more on his research, and what his book reveals about a forgotten subsect of American Jewish culture.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Alana Schreiber. Our managing producer is Alana Schrieber. Matt Bloom and Aubry Procell are assistant producers. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

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