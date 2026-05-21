Gov. Landry goes to Greenland; why youth sports has a referee shortage; how to protect photos from storm damage

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We discuss Governor Landry’s recent trip to Greenland and his less than warm welcome. We also hear what Senator Bill Cassidy has been up to in Congress following his primary defeat.

Youth sports continue to face a shortage of referees. Football typically has the greatest need. Low pay combined with often unpleasant interactions with parents is keeping potential officials – particularly young people – at bay.

Some states are enacting tougher laws to combat not just the harassment, but also the physical violence that has affected referees in the past.

Eddie Allemore, New Orleans Regional Coordinator of Officials with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, tells us more about the shortage issue and potential solutions.

Summer is on its way. In Louisiana, that means the start of hurricane season. Many Louisianans plan their potential evacuations, and have to decide what to take and what to leave. But how do we ensure that the possessions we leave behind don’t get damaged?

Nayla Maruuf, is a member of the American Institute for Conservation working for the New Orleans Museum of Art. She joins us now with more on how to protect our artwork and photographs from storm damage.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!