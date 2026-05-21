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Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

Gov. Landry goes to Greenland; why youth sports has a referee shortage; how to protect photos from storm damage

By Bob Pavlovich ,
Alana Schreiber
Published May 21, 2026 at 2:48 PM CDT
Marcia Cotton (left) with LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and other members of the first all-female referee crew to call a Louisiana high school football game.
Courtesy of Marcia Cotton
Marcia Cotton (left) with LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey and other members of the first all-female referee crew to call a Louisiana high school football game.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time to catch up on politics with The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s editorial director and columnist, Stephanie Grace. We discuss Governor Landry’s recent trip to Greenland and his less than warm welcome. We also hear what Senator Bill Cassidy has been up to in Congress following his primary defeat.

Youth sports continue to face a shortage of referees. Football typically has the greatest need. Low pay combined with often unpleasant interactions with parents is keeping potential officials – particularly young people – at bay.

Some states are enacting tougher laws to combat not just the harassment, but also the physical violence that has affected referees in the past.

Eddie Allemore, New Orleans Regional Coordinator of Officials with the Louisiana High School Athletic Association, tells us more about the shortage issue and potential solutions.

Summer is on its way. In Louisiana, that means the start of hurricane season. Many Louisianans plan their potential evacuations, and have to decide what to take and what to leave. But how do we ensure that the possessions we leave behind don’t get damaged?

Nayla Maruuf, is a member of the American Institute for Conservation working for the New Orleans Museum of Art. She joins us now with more on how to protect our artwork and photographs from storm damage.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Bob Pavlovich
A longtime fill-in host for New Orleans Public Radio, Bob Pavlovich joined the station full-time in 2023. He hosts "Morning Edition" and "Louisiana Considered" on Thursdays.
See stories by Bob Pavlovich
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber