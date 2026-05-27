Investigative journalist Amy Goodman on new documentary, ‘Steal This Story, Please!’

The new documentary “ Steal This Story, Please! ” tells the story of independent investigative journalist and co-founder of Democracy Now, Amy Goodman. Produced by Elsewhere Films, the documentary explores Goodman’s globe-trotting reporting, covering the Indonesian invasion of East Timor, tracking down oil executives in Nigeria and her advocacy for the release of a man she believes was wrongfully imprisoned in Louisiana.

The film highlights her commitment to democracy and truth-telling, and is imbued with a strong sense of her Jewish identity and New York roots.

Goodman joins us alongside one of the co-directors, Tia Lessin. Lessin, alongside her husband and production partner Carl Deal, also directed the Oscar-nominated documentary about Hurricane Katrina, “ Trouble the Water. ”

They discuss how the documentary came together, what sets Goodman apart from other journalists and the future of the increasingly attacked industry.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Adam Vos. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production support from Garrett Pittman and our assistant producer Aubry Procell.

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