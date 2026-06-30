© 2026 WWNO
WWNO skyline header graphic
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Newscast
Hear the latest from the WWNO/WRKF Newsroom.

Louisiana Considered
Louisiana Considered

New Orleans DA under fire for taking on high-profile private case; Queer activism during the AIDS epidemic in Shreveport

By Sara Henegan,
Alana Schreiber
Published June 30, 2026 at 5:05 PM CDT
ACT UP Shreveport members marching during the height of the AIDS crisis, carrying the iconic "Silence=Death" banner and signs reading "NIH = National Institutes of Healthcare." Original cover photograph for Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South (c. 1990)
Photo courtesy of the Small Town Rage Preservation Project Archive
ACT UP Shreveport members marching during the height of the AIDS crisis, carrying the iconic "Silence=Death" banner and signs reading "NIH = National Institutes of Healthcare." Original cover photograph for Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South (c. 1990)

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams has come under fire for taking on a case with his private law practice. This is typical among Louisiana’s top prosecutors, and Williams has been lending his name to cases for five years. But this case, which involves a New Orleans man who made a fortune investing in Raising Cane’s, has become high-profile.

Joey Cranney, a reporter with the Deep South Today Investigative Reporting Center, tells us more about why this case is garnering attention.

It’s the last day of Pride Month, and throughout June, we’ve been bringing you stories about queer history in South Louisiana. Today, we’re looking north.

The new book, “Small Town Rage: Fighting Back in the Deep South,” tells the story of fearless activists who challenged government indifference, medical neglect and religious hostility during the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Northwest Louisiana. The book highlights the voices of those who spoke up in conservative Southern communities, cared for one another and refused to be silenced. And this book follows an award-winning documentary of the same name.

David Hylan, author of the book, joins us for more.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Sara Henegan
Sara Henegan is the host of <i>All Things Considered</i> and the Tuesday host <i>of Louisiana Considered</i>. As a life-long listener and fan of NPR, Sara loves any opportunity she gets to speak with other public radio nerds about their shared love of news, arts &amp; culture, and public media in general.
See stories by Sara Henegan
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber