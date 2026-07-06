New funds for Acadiana projects; Gov. Landry’s exec order to protect ratepayers; LSU students investigate cold cases

Money is coming to Acadiana. Lawmakers recently approved funding to build the new I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles after state lawmakers gave the project priority status in the new state budget. Legislators also allocated millions to help the University of Louisiana-Lafayette with a budget deficit.

Christiaan Mader, founder of the Current in Lafayette, tells us more about the influx of cash headed to the region.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed an executive order that he said will protect Louisiana’s household utility customers from paying for the massive amount of energy needed to power AI data centers. Landry said the order establishes a framework that balances economic opportunity with consumer protection.

Reporter Sam Karlin has been covering this story for the Advocate. He joins us with more.

The LSU Cold Case project dives into unsolved crimes in Louisiana, particularly those that seem to be racially motivated during the Civil Rights era. This year, students looked into the killings of two World War II veterans, one who refused to give up his bus seat in Alexandria, Louisiana. The other, who was in the middle of a voting rights lawsuit, was killed in a bar scuffle.

Current and former LSU students investigated this story. Three of them — Morgan King, Camille Milligan and Miguel Paredes Reyes — join us with more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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