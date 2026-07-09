Latest on Murrill indictment; judges react to elimination of positions; Alabama rallies around hometown soccer hero

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we hear about the latest on the indictment of Attorney General Liz Murrill and its political implications.

State lawmakers passed a legislative package this past session to eliminate three judge positions from Orleans Parish Criminal Court. Supporters say the move was to address population shifts and to cut costs.

Since then, criminal justice groups have weighed in on the action. They warn about a judicial process slow-down, case backlogs, and public safety.

One of the judges who has lost her position is Judge Simone Levine of Section “A” of Criminal District Court. She joins us with more.

Earlier this week, the United States was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. Their game against Belgium in the Round of 16 was the furthest the US Men's team has made it in the tournament in more than 20 years.

One of their key players was Chris Richards, a defender from Hoover, Alabama. He's the first player from Alabama to make this squad, and the Heart of Dixie went all out to support its native son.

WWNO's Alana Schreiber tells us more.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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