Remembering Sen. Larry Selders; a community fridge in Baton Rouge; Tales of the Cocktail returns to New Orleans

Louisiana state Senator Larry Selders died suddenly last week after collapsing at his son’s football practice. The “gentle giant” leaves behind his wife, Dr. Kendra Michael and sons, Larry and Luke.The Louisiana Illuminator senior reporter Julie O’Donoghue joins us for more on Selders, his advocacy for substance abuse treatment and mental health rehabilitation, and what happens to his empty senate seat.

A Baton Rouge community refrigerator is aiming to keep access to fresh foods available all summer long. The fridge is located in the Garden District of Baton Rouge and hosted by the organization Red Shoes as part of their “Fill the Fridge” initiative.

Rachael Hebert, executive director of Red Shoes, joins us for more.

An iconic New Orleans event returns to the city next week. Tales of the Cocktail is an annual summer event to celebrate spirits. It includes walking tours, tastings and panels that celebrate the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages that define New Orleans.

Charlotte Voisey, Tales of the Cocktail’s CEO, joins us for more.

July is National Disability Pride Month, but despite the more than 30 years since the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, people with physical limitations still struggle to find spaces designed with their needs in mind.

Back in 2023, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber took us to the Split Second Foundation, the first gym in New Orleans made specifically for people with disabilities. Today, we give that story a second listen.

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Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

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