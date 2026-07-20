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Louisiana Considered

Summer heat’s impact on mental health, animal well-being; summer camps for kids and adults with disabilities

By Karen Henderson,
Alana Schreiber
Published July 20, 2026 at 1:58 PM CDT
MedCamps of Louisiana
Josh McDaniel
MedCamps of Louisiana

As you’re likely more than aware, it is summer in the Gulf South. And with it comes the risk of extreme heat. But heat doesn’t just affect how your body feels — it can also affect your mental health.

As the Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins reports, new research shows that as the temperature goes up, so does the number of calls to Louisiana’s suicide crisis hotline.

For more than 40 years, MedCamps of Louisiana has offered multiple summer camps for people with disabilities or going through various challenges. Located in Choudrant, Louisiana, in Lincoln Parish, there are camps for cancer survivors, kids with Down syndrome, and even adults living with chronic illnesses.

Executive director of Med Camps of Louisiana, Caleb Seney, joins us for more.

As summer temperatures reach well into the 90s and heat index values top 100, we’re feeling the heat, and so are our pets. Just like humans, pets can overheat and suffer from heat exhaustion, heat stroke or even die.

Ginger Guttner, assistant director of communications with the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine, tells us how to keep our pets safe in the summer months.

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

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Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!

Louisiana Considered
Karen Henderson
Karen Henderson is an award-winning journalist whose stories have aired nationally on NPR.
See stories by Karen Henderson
Alana Schreiber
Alana Schreiber is the managing producer for the live daily news program, Louisiana Considered. She comes to WWNO from KUNC in Northern Colorado, where she worked as a radio producer for the daily news magazine, Colorado Edition. She has previously interned for Minnesota Public Radio in St. Paul.
See stories by Alana Schreiber