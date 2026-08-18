Calvin Duncan’s ongoing lawsuit; NOPD gets funding to expand drone use; Black Breastfeeding Week

Last November, lawyer and formerly wrongfully incarcerated man Calvin Duncan won the election to serve as Orleans Parish Clerk of Criminal District Court before legislators passed a law that got rid of this position. He has since filed a lawsuit arguing that the law was specifically intended to keep him out of office.

Last week, Duncan’s legal team filed an amended complaint to the U.S. District Court. One of Duncan’s lawyers, Margo Rusconi, spoke with WWNO’s Morning Edition producer Mel Bridges for more.

The New Orleans Police Department recently announced additional hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to purchase emergency response drones. This comes after the City Council decided the NOPD must share public reports about drone use, after growing concerns the department is too soft on technology. Sophie Kasakove has been reporting on this for The Times-Picayune/The Advocate. She joins us with the latest.

National Black Breastfeeding Week takes place each year from August 25-31. The week highlights the experiences of Black breastfeeding families and draws attention to racial disparities in nursing rates and maternal and infant health.

Jade George, international board certified lactation consultant, doula and childbirth educator, tells us more about how to make breastfeeding more accessible.

__

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Sara Henegan. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber, and our assistant producer is Aubry Procell. Our engineer is Garrett Pittman.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!