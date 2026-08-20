How Sen. Cassidy is winding down his time in congress; Susan Larson retires from ‘The Reading Life’

It’s Thursday, and that means it’s time to talk politics with The Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate’s Stephanie Grace. Today, we learn how Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) is wrapping up his time in Congress by challenging the MAHA agenda with vaccine advocacy.

August marks the birthday of New Orleans jazz legend Louis Armstrong.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida destroyed a building in the Central Business District where Armstrong spent much of his childhood. Years later, our managing producer Alana Schreiber visited the space to learn about efforts to reconstruct the building and honor Armstrong’s legacy. Today, we give that story a second listen.

For over 40 years, she has guided New Orleans’ book consumers with her writing and radio conversations. Now, Susan Larson has announced her retirement from her show, The Reading Life on WWNO. She joins us to reflect on her journey as an author, critic and advocate for the local literary community. She also shares the following recommendations for those who wish to feel a stronger tie to New Orleans-related literature.

Confederacy of Dunces, by John Kennedy Toole, the book that sets the bar for New Orleans comedy.

Gumbo Tales: Finding My Place at the New Orleans Table, by Sara Roahen, a classic of discovering our distinctive foodways.

In the Land of Dreamy Dreams, by Ellen Gilchrist, one of the best social dissections of the city.

Interview with the Vampire, by Anne Rice, captures the spooky side of the city.

The Moviegoer, by Walker Percy, still speaks to the New Orleans atmosphere.

NO Lit: 200 Years of New Orleans Literature, edited by Nancy Dixon, a very comprehensive anthology.

The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You: Stories, by Maurice Carlos Ruffin—tales of a broad cross-section of New Orleanians.

New Orleans City Guide 1938—The WPA guide is still surprisingly useful and informative.

Unfathomable City: A New Orleans Atlas, edited by Rebecca Solnit and Rebecca Snedeker, creative and intelligent essays and maps.

The World That Made New Orleans: From Spanish Silver to Congo Square, by Ned Sublette—one of the seminal books about New Orleans culture.

And of course: The Booklover’s Guide to New Orleans, by Susan Larson

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Bob Pavlovich. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We get production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, Google Play and wherever you get your podcasts.

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