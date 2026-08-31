Landry vetoes exoneree compensation legislation; changes to state’s school funding distribution; Baton Rouge student wins speech competition

Legislation to increase the number of years a wrongfully incarcerated person could receive compensation passed unanimously in the legislature this past session. But it was among the handful of bills Gov. Jeff Landry vetoed.

Capitol Access reporter Brooke Thorington talks to an exoneree who would have benefited from the change, and lawmakers who question why it was vetoed.

Back in August, a task force assembled to review the formula that’s been used for more than 30 years to fund and distribute state dollars to local school districts.

The 15 members of this group have the daunting task of studying the Minimum Foundation Program, or MFP, which allocates $4 billion annually to schools, and then recommending a revised or replacement formula.

The nonpartisan advocacy group Leaders for a Better Louisiana is not part of the task force, but it has developed a primer of sorts to aid in understanding what the MFP is, how it works and why it’s important. Better Louisiana Chief Policy Officer Barry Erwin joins us with more.

A 16-year-old Baton Rouge Magnet High School student took first place this summer in an oratorical competition conducted by the national organization 100 Black Men of America.

Niles Haymer II, who’s part of the Project Excel program with 100 Black Men of Metro Baton Rouge, won with his speech, “What Leadership Means to Me,” which he presented at the national conference in New York City.

We hear from Haymer, alongside his oratory coach, Jeremy Blunt. Blunt won the Top Participant Award at the conference, which honors outstanding individuals who complete the 100 Black Men of America Leadership Institute. Then, we’ll listen to Haymer’s speech.

—

Today’s episode of Louisiana Considered was hosted by Karen Henderson. Our managing producer is Alana Schreiber. We receive production and technical support from Garrett Pittman, Adam Vos and our assistant producer, Aubry Procell.

You can listen to Louisiana Considered Monday through Friday at noon and 7 p.m. It’s available on Spotify, the NPR App and wherever you get your podcasts.

Louisiana Considered wants to hear from you! Please fill out our pitch line to let us know what kinds of story ideas you have for our show. And while you’re at it, fill out our listener survey ! We want to keep bringing you the kinds of conversations you’d like to listen to.

Louisiana Considered is made possible with support from our listeners. Thank you!