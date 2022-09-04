Louisiana Eats: Behind The Rolling Pin

In the last few years, many people have turned to home baking as a distraction, as solace, and for fun. But nothing beats the sweet and inventive creations of a professional pastry chef. On this week's show, we get a peek into the lives and careers of those behind the rolling pin.

We begin with internet cake sensation Bronwen Wyatt of Bayou St. Cake. Bronwen's cakes are not only delicious but visually arresting, with designs that draw on the baker's art school education. We learn the role social media played in her launching her small cake company in 2020.

Then, we sit down with Kelly Jacques and Samantha Weiss, who are bringing freshly baked joy to New Orleans' Marigny neighborhood through their new bakery café, Ayu Bakehouse. They discuss how their education and friendship evolved over the years, leading to their shared vision being realized on Frenchmen Street.

Finally, we hear about the illustrious career of Jacquy Pfeiffer, the James Beard Award-winning pastry chef who helped found The French Pastry School in Chicago and whose quest to win the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (France's top pastry prize) was the subject of a documentary by D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

